Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,617,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 613,492 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,789,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.