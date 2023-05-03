Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

