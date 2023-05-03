C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 259,221 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

