Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Down to $127.36

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.36, but opened at $121.00. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 379,869 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

