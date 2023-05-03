Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

