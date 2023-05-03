Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.04 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

