Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

