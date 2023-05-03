Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,328 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

