Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $12,694,600. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

