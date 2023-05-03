Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GSK opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.