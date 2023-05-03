ProFrac (ACDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProFrac Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 72,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,450 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.