ProFrac (ACDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ProFrac Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
