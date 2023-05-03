Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.53-$1.58 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOMD opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

