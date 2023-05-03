Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.
Shares of CHKP opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
