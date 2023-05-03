Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.