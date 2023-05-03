BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

