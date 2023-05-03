Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. Insiders own 19.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

