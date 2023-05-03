Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.60 million-$78.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.90 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.08 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

