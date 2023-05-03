Momentive Global (MNTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,108,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 929,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.