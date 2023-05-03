J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JJSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.