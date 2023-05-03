J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
JJSF stock opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on JJSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.