Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 881,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:O opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

