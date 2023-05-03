Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.05-$10.25 EPS.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.95. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

