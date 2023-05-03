Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.2 %

LNC opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.