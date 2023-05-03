Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

