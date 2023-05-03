Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.23 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.