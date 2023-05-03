PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PolyPid Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
