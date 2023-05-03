Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.09-$0.90 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $614.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.