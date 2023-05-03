Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $382.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.69 and its 200-day moving average is $345.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.