Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share.
Shares of RE stock opened at $382.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.69 and its 200-day moving average is $345.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.
RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
