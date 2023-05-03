Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

