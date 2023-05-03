Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.21.
Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics
In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood bought 54,350 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 161,115 shares of company stock worth $75,888. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
