Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRC opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Transactions at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, CEO Kiva A. Allgood bought 54,350 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 161,115 shares of company stock worth $75,888. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

