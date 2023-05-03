Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli Acquires 1,000 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $16,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,795.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Down 5.4 %

SFNC stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $26,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $9,018,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

