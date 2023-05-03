ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. ODP has set its FY23 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
ODP Stock Performance
Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
About ODP
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
