ODP (ODP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. ODP has set its FY23 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

