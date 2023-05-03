Bird Global (BRDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.44%.

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

In other news, CEO Shane Torchiana purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,036.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Washinushi purchased 320,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,612.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,320,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,612.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,036.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,520,094 shares of company stock worth $197,612. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bird Global by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bird Global by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bird Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

