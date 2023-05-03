Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nuvei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
