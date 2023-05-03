Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.