West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Silji Abraham Sells 8,020 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Silji Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $369.62 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.48. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

