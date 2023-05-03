Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

