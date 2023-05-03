TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $379.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.