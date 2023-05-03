TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.3 %

NSC opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.42.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

