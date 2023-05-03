Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $65,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

