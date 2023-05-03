Gregg A. Lowe Purchases 5,450 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,687,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236,570 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOLF shares. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

