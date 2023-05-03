Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY23 guidance at $1.77-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.77-$1.93 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Green Dot Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Green Dot by 93.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

