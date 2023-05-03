Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY23 guidance at $1.77-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.77-$1.93 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Dot Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
