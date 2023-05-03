Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,498,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 7,754,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84,987.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Assicurazioni Generali to €17.50 ($19.23) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

