FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires $201,678.30 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,057.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

