Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 7,806 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $155,849.12.

On Friday, February 24th, Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

