Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO Robert A. Fehlman Purchases 12,000 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.