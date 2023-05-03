Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Ascential Stock Performance

Shares of AIAPF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Ascential has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Articles

