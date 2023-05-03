FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.17. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of BFH opened at $24.89 on Monday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

