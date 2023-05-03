Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.86

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.86 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 441382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

