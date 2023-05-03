Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

