Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum Sells 5,424 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GNTX stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 32.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 7.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Gentex by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 210,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 146.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

