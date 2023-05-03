TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1449331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

