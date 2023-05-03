Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.23

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.23 and last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 28042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

